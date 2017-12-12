Aggies hoops looks to ride hot streak against Savannah State

The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s basketball team returns to action for the second matchup of a four-game homestand when the Aggies meet the Tigers of Savannah State on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

This contest is part of A&M Athletics’ Holiday Hoops promotion, which features $5 tickets for the Savannah State contest as well as upcoming games against Northern Kentucky (Dec. 19), Buffalo (Dec. 21) as well as the SEC home-opener vs. Florida (Jan. 2).

The Aggies (8-1) will be looking to be looking to pick up where they left off on Saturday as they bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 73-53 win over Prairie View A&M. On the season, A&M has surged into the Top 10 of the national rankings while piling up impressive wins away from home with victories over West Virginia, Penn State, Oklahoma State and USC.

During their matchup with Prairie View A&M, the Aggies got off to a slow start with the game close early in the second half. The Aggies seized control of the game with an 18-0 run that included impressive defensive pressure to hold the Panthers scoreless for a stretch of 7:25.

Savannah State (3-8) comes to Aggieland on a two-game skid after dropping contests against William & Mary and Georgia Southern. The Tigers are in the midst of one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country. The team has already traveled to No. 8 Wichita State and No. 12 Cincinnati as well as faced Texas Tech, which is currently ranked No. 24. The trip to College Station is the first of four consecutive road games against ranked teams as the Tigers next face No. 21 Baylor, No. 16 Virginia and No. 2 Michigan State before beginning MEAC play.

The game will be shown digitally on mobile devices, tablets, PCs and connect-TVs for SEC Network subscribers whose cable/satellite packages allow access to SEC Network+ content through the WatchESPN app and SECSports.com. Additionally, radio coverage on the Aggie Sports Network can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW 1620 AM.