Highlanders forward snags player of the week award - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlanders forward snags player of the week award

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

McLennan men’s basketball forward Jordan Skipper-Brown was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 3-9.

The 6-6 freshman from Olympia, Washington, was a perfect 10-10 from the field and 2-2 from the free throw line to score a career-high 22 points in the Highlanders’ 107-54 victory over Lone Star College-Tomball. In two games last week, he scored 29 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and had four blocks.

  • Mavs spoil Leonard's return to Spurs

    Mavs spoil Leonard's return to Spurs

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-13 05:24:07 GMT
    SPORTS-MAVERICKSSPORTS-MAVERICKS

    J.J. Barea scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled the season debut of San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard, beating the Spurs 95-89 on Tuesday night.

    More >>

    J.J. Barea scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled the season debut of San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard, beating the Spurs 95-89 on Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Michigan basketball trumps Texas

    Michigan basketball trumps Texas

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-12-13 04:51:12 GMT

    Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 17 points and 10 rebounds, including a key 3-pointer, and Michigan beat Texas 59-52 on Tuesday night.

    More >>

    Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 17 points and 10 rebounds, including a key 3-pointer, and Michigan beat Texas 59-52 on Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Mart looks to get over semi-final hump against Stratford

    Mart looks to get over semi-final hump against Stratford

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 10:47 PM EST2017-12-13 03:47:22 GMT

    The Mart Panthers have been in this situation before. After losing in the semi-finals twice in the last four seasons, head coach Kevin Hoffman says his team is ready to get back to the last game of the season.

    More >>

    The Mart Panthers have been in this situation before. After losing in the semi-finals twice in the last four seasons, head coach Kevin Hoffman says his team is ready to get back to the last game of the season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly