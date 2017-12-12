Highlanders forward snags player of the week award

McLennan men’s basketball forward Jordan Skipper-Brown was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 3-9.

The 6-6 freshman from Olympia, Washington, was a perfect 10-10 from the field and 2-2 from the free throw line to score a career-high 22 points in the Highlanders’ 107-54 victory over Lone Star College-Tomball. In two games last week, he scored 29 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and had four blocks.