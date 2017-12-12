App that aims to combat distracted driving expands to Temple

A smartphone app that aims to combat distracted driving is now available in Temple.

On Tuesday morning, the creator of the SAFE 2 SAVE app, which rewards users when they drive safely, celebrated the launch with Temple Chamber of Commerce members, first responders and Baylor Scott & White Health doctors.

Drivers earn points when they don't text and drive, which allows them to earn points, they can later redeem for free items at local businesses.

Temple Deputy Chief Jeff Clark said he hopes the app will lead to fewer accidents every year.

"The majority of accidents we do respond to revolve around distracted driving in some sense. Very few accidents were caused by a mechanical failure with a vehicle," Clark said.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Trauma Medical Director Dr. Justin Regner said the app has the potential to cut down the risk of accidents.

"Distracted driving is no different from a response time than driving inebriated. The same alcohol content that is against the law is the same risk factor for texting and driving as far as wrecks are concerned. None of us are beyond that risk," Dr. Regner said.

If you download the app, you can use the code BSWH and earn 500 free points.

The businesses below are currently part of the SAFE 2 SAVE app:

Texas Roadhouse

Titan Total Training

Shipley’s

Schoepf's barbecue

Schlotsky’s

Royal Love Beauty Spa

Arusha’s

pignettis

Bush’s Chicken

Earthscapes

Paper doodles

Smoothie King

Which Wich

Kent Kwik Convenience Store

The app, which is sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health, is already available for users in College Station, Temple and Waco.

