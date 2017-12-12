Company surprises family of deployed soldier with Christmas decorations

Having a loved one deployed during the holidays is hard - but, thanks to a Christmas decoration company, one military family's Christmas is going to be a little brighter this year despite dad being away.

Clara Urquiza, a Puerto Rico native who only speaks Spanish, said her husband Cpl. Emmanual Parrilla has been serving our country in South Korea for the last six months.

"We love you, we miss you and happy holidays," Urquiza said with the help of her friend Xaymara Rodriguez to translate.

Fred Huffman, the owner of Christmas Decor of Temple, said he couldn't imagine missing a family member during the holiday season.

"I've never had to be a part of a family where someone's been deployed, they're not there for Christmas," Huffman said.

Huffman decided that he wanted to help families who have to go without their loved ones on Christmas.

"The soldiers are very important to us as to what they do, the sacrifices they make... There's the family that's left behind when they are deployed, and they just can't have the Christmas because a lot of times there's no one to decorate their house," Huffman added.

That's why Huffman surprised the Parrilla family by decorating their home for free as a part of the company's nationwide Decorated Family program.

"We get to see the enjoyment of the family. The kids and all as they are able to experience Christmas," Huffman said.

Clara said she couldn't be more happy to be able to give her children a complete Christmas even though Emmanual is away.

"They see all the lights, that's the Christmas spirit that they want, and even though Dad is gone they're gonna have that Christmas spirit at home," Urquiza added.

If you would like to nominate a family next year, you can do so on the Christmas Decor Facebook page by filling out a submission form.

