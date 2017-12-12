Texas cities top list of most parties planned in 2017 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas cities top list of most parties planned in 2017

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KXXV) -

A new study performed by the leading digital service for party invitations announced the Top 10 Party Cities of 2017. 

Evite complied the list based on cities with the most events planned in each city. Three Texas cities made the list, two of them making it in the top two spots! 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly