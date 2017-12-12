New movie snack combines popcorn and Cheetos

A possibly new movie snack favorite is debuting at area theaters.

Cheetos Popcorn will premiere at Regal Cinemas all over the country on Dec. 15!

Frito-Lay announced the new product Tuesday. The popcorn is Cheetos-flavored and mixed with Crunchy Cheetos.

Regal Cinemas in the area...

Regal Jewel Stadium 16 - Waco

7200 Woodway Dr.

Regal Killeen Stadium 14 - Killeen

2501 East Central Texas Expressway

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.