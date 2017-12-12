New movie snack combines popcorn and Cheetos - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

New movie snack combines popcorn and Cheetos

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
A possibly new movie snack favorite is debuting at area theaters. 

Cheetos Popcorn will premiere at Regal Cinemas all over the country on Dec. 15! 

Frito-Lay announced the new product Tuesday. The popcorn is Cheetos-flavored and mixed with Crunchy Cheetos. 

Regal Cinemas in the area...

Regal Jewel Stadium 16 - Waco 
7200 Woodway Dr. 

Regal Killeen Stadium 14 - Killeen 
2501 East Central Texas Expressway 

