Affidavit claims McLennan County DA is being investigated for public corruption

An affidavit from a former Waco police officer, sent to Central Texas News Now by two defense attorneys representing two bikers indicted after the Twin Peaks shooting, claims the McLennan County District Attorney is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for public corruption.

Fort Worth Defense Attorney David Conrad Beyer who represents Billy Jason McRee and Brian Bouffard, of Worth, who represents Jorge Daniel Salinas sent the sworn affidavit by Sherry Kingrey on Tuesday morning. It was filed in the case for indicted biker Jorge Daniel Salinas in support of a motion requesting exculpatory evidence from the prosecution.

In the affidavit, Kingrey who stated she was employed by Waco Police for 32 years, said when she was an officer she began receiving information about an illegal gambling operation in Waco. She claimed the organizers of the operation are close friends with McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna and they made contributions under the table in exchange for political favors.

"I also received information and my investigation appeared to confirm that Reyna would make prosecutorial decisions based upon political opportunism and would arrange to have a particular special prosecutor appointed in order to have cases dismissed for supporters," Kingrey's affidavit stated.

According to Kingrey, she has been in contact with an FBI agent who told her he was conducting a public corruption investigation against Reyna.

Furthermore, she stated that when she reviewed the phone records of the day of the Twin Peaks shooting, she saw two phone calls were made to those connected to the illegal gambling operations and those providing Reyna “under the table” campaign contributions.

She finally added that she never saw Manuel Chavez, the detective who signed off on the arrest affidavits for the bikers, enter the room where Reyna, Michael Jarrett and Mark Parker were located. Another Twin Peaks defense attorney claimed Reyna and Chavez provided contradicting statements about the process of drafting the arrest affidavit during a hearing last year. A special prosecutor is expected to look into the perjury accusations.

Reyna released the following statement about the affidavit:

The affidavit of Ms. Kingrey secured by a biker defense lawyer and the 4 year-old allegations it contains are equally not true and even more laughable than those previously asserted. The only calls I remember from the night of Twin Peaks were to the Waco Police Chief, individuals from my office, my wife, and a current restaurant owner to arrange for food to be brought to our hard working law enforcement men and women. Had Ms. Kingrey been at the scene, she could have enjoyed a tasty chicken sandwich and fries. As for my conversation with Detective Chavez, her affidavit would mean that not only myself but at least two other assistant DA’s who witnessed our conversation are also not telling the truth. Further, had she believed this was important, why did she not address it in any reports while an active officer?

Two other sworn affidavits by former First Assistant DA Greg Davis and attorney Brittany Scaramucci have been filed discussing the FBI investigation against Reyna. Defense attorneys, Bouffard and Beyer, also claim Reyna's current employees have assisted the FBI with the investigation.

Last Friday, a motion filed by an attorney representing another Twin Peaks defendant stated Reyna withheld evidence during the first Twin Peaks trial for Christopher Jacob Carrizal, which ended in mistrial.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman stated in an email the federal agency cannot confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.

