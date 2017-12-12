Restaurants that will be open on Christmas in Central Texas

Are you looking for somewhere to take your family for Christmas? Here are area restaurants that will be open!

*Though these are all scheduled to be open, make sure to call your area location to confirm or schedule in advance!

Denny's

The restaurant will maintain its 24/7 schedule, even through the holidays!

IHOP

The restaurant will maintain its 24/7 schedule, even through the holidays!

Starbucks

The coffee store is planning to open at 9 a.m. on Christmas day and close at 6 p.m. at most locations.

Golden Corral

The restaurant is expected to be open normal hours from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

