Restaurants that will be open on Christmas in Central Texas

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Are you looking for somewhere to take your family for Christmas? Here are area restaurants that will be open! 

*Though these are all scheduled to be open, make sure to call your area location to confirm or schedule in advance! 

Denny's 
The restaurant will maintain its 24/7 schedule, even through the holidays! 

IHOP
The restaurant will maintain its 24/7 schedule, even through the holidays! 

Starbucks
The coffee store is planning to open at 9 a.m. on Christmas day and close at 6 p.m. at most locations. 

Golden Corral
The restaurant is expected to be open normal hours from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

