Central Texas Casa Olé closes after 40 years of business

WACO, TX

The Waco Casa Olé location has closed after more than 40 years of business. 

The restaurant announced the closure on Facebook on Dec. 11. 

The Bellmead location at 725 N. Loop 340 will still be open. You can contact the Bellmead restaurant at 254-799-0552.

