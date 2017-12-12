Cru football puts two on All-America teams

J.J. Barea scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled the season debut of San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard, beating the Spurs 95-89 on Tuesday night.More >>
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 17 points and 10 rebounds, including a key 3-pointer, and Michigan beat Texas 59-52 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Mart Panthers have been in this situation before. After losing in the semi-finals twice in the last four seasons, head coach Kevin Hoffman says his team is ready to get back to the last game of the season.More >>
The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team climbed one spot to 16th in this week’s NJCAA Division I Poll.More >>
The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s basketball team returns to action for the second matchup of a four-game homestand when the Aggies meet the Tigers of Savannah State on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. inside Reed Arena.More >>
