Cru football puts two on All-America teams

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team placed two players on the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America Teams released Tuesday, December 12th. UMHB had one First Team selection and one Second Team pick.

Defensive tackle Haston Adams was named to the AFCA All-America First Team. Adams, a senior from Beckville High School, has 42 total tackles and leads the Cru with 20.5 tackles for loss this season. The American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year also has 4.5 sacks, three pass break-ups and a forced fumble on the year.

Wide receiver and kick returner Bryce Wilkerson earned a spot on the AFCA All-America Second Team as an all-purpose player. The senior from Tyler Lee High School, has two kickoff returns and three punt returns for touchdowns on the season. He is averaging 13.6 yards per punt return and 43.5 yards per kickoff return. Wilkerson has also set a new Cru single-season with 65 receptions this year. He has 697 yards and five touchdowns receiving and has also run for a score this season.

The Cru is 14-0 overall this season and won another ASC championship with a 9-0 league record. This is the first AFCA All-American honor for both players. UMHB has had 16 total players win a total of 18 AFCA All-America honors in the program’s 20-year history.