20-year-old arrested after evading police and driving while intoxicated

A 20-year-old man from Huntsville was arrested early Tuesday morning after he fled from police when an officer attempted to pull him over for speeding.

Around 2:15 a.m., a College Station police officer saw a black Dodge Charger driven by Alec Williams speeding and driving as if he were intoxicated on FM 2154. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but Williams failed to pull over and fled from the officer while continuing to speed.

Williams drove through several streets before making a right turn too quickly and hitting a curb, causing damage to the Charger.

Police said Williams continued to drive and made another turn too quickly, hitting a curb again which caused the vehicle to stop.

Williams was arrested for evading in a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

There were two passengers in the Charger who were both released at the scene.

