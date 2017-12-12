20-year-old arrested after evading police and driving while intoxicated

20-year-old arrested after evading police and driving while into - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

A 20-year-old man from Huntsville was arrested early Tuesday morning after he fled from police when an officer attempted to pull him over for speeding. 

Around 2:15 a.m., a College Station police officer saw a black Dodge Charger driven by Alec Williams speeding and driving as if he were intoxicated on FM 2154. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but Williams failed to pull over and fled from the officer while continuing to speed. 

Williams drove through several streets before making a right turn too quickly and hitting a curb, causing damage to the Charger. 

Police said Williams continued to drive and made another turn too quickly, hitting a curb again which caused the vehicle to stop. 

Williams was arrested for evading in a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. 

There were two passengers in the Charger who were both released at the scene.

