Driver in hospital after crash causes pickup truck to be caught under semi

The Waco Fire Department said they used the jaws of life to help remove a driver whose pickup truck was stuck under a semi after a crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near La Salle Avenue and 18th Street when the driver of a white pickup truck failed to yield and was caught underneath the semi.

The driver of the pickup was alert and taken to Hillcrest hospital with unknown injuries while the driver of the semi was able to leave the scene with his truck.

