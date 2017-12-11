'Vague message' leads to investigation and extra police presence at Gatesville High School

A "vague message" brought forth by a student led to an investigation by Gatesville ISD.

The district posted on Facebook Monday evening about an unknown incident that occurred at Gatesville High School.

The post, which was a letter sent to parents, said that a concerned student had brought the message to the attention of school officials.

"Unfortunately, as word spread among students about the report, the incident transformed from unfounded into untrue," said the letter from Gatesville HS principal Yancey Sanderson.

The message was found to not have any reliable information about any dangerous situation happening at the school.

The school district said more policemen will be present at the high school tomorrow morning.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.