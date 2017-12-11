Caritas of Waco receives $30,000 matching grant to support program

Caritas of Waco is now better able to serve those in the community after receiving a $30,000 matching grant in support of its Intensive Case Management program. The grant was awarded to Caritas by the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation.

Caritas is known for giving free food to those struggling to make ends meet, but its services go much deeper than that.

The Intensive Case Management program at Caritas provides guidance for individuals living in poverty through a process to help them overcome financial, emotional, educational, employment and other barriers they face.

"If we're able to make impactful changes in the people's lives, it will enable them to become more self-sufficient and really lower the amount of times they'll have to come to Caritas for assistance hopefully," said Buddy Edwards, executive director at Caritas.

Edwards said their goal is to raise another $30,000 by the end of 2017.

Donations can be made online here and you can designate that it is going toward the Intensive Case Management program. They can also be sent through the mail to 300 S 15th St, Waco, TX 76701.

