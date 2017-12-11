More than 200 kids in 'Angel Tree' program still need to be adopted

As the deadline of Dec.12 approaches, there are still over 200 angels that need to be adopted from the Salvation Army in Temple.

The Salvation Army in Temple Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in low-income families that live in East Bell County. This year, there are 834 children in the program. Without The Salvation Army's assistance, these children may not get anything for Christmas.

"They go all year lacking things, so this one time of year we can make Christmas special, we can make one day special for them," said Lt. Chantel Millin, commanding officer of the Salvation Army Temple.

Years ago, Victoria Vences relied on the Angel Tree program for presents. Now her three young children are counting on the same program to put gifts under their tree. Vences said each of her kids received bikes from the Salvation Army last year.

"Last year, it was paycheck to paycheck. We were just trying to get bills taken care of and all of the necessities," said Vences. "If it wasn't for their help and their generosity, some of the kids out there wouldn't be able to get a Christmas."

The Salvation Army promises to provide each child with at least one toy, but the goal is to provide more than that, without dipping into their budget.

"If it's not giving Christmas gifts it's giving meals, it's giving socks, it's providing shelter," said Lt. Millin. "Those things are going on 365 days a year."

To avoid a financial strain, Lt. Millin is asking for your help to make a Christmas miracle possible.

"There are a lot of families, a lot of children, who might wake up on Christmas morning with nothing," said Lt. Millin.

The Salvation Army in Temple’s Angel Tree will be at the Temple Mall on Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monetary donations will still be accepted after that time.

To make a donation, you can call The Salvation Army at 254-774-9996 or stop by the office at 419 West Avenue G Temple, TX 76504.

