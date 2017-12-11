Longhorns hoops loses leading scorer to injury - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Longhorns hoops loses leading scorer to injury

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas will be without leading scorer Andrew Jones for several games because of a fracture in his right wrist.

Jones was injured in late the second half of last week's win at VCU. The guard is averaging 15.3 points this season for the Longhorns (6-2).

Jones flirted with leaving for the NBA after his freshman season but chose to return for his sophomore year. Coach Shaka Smart on Monday wouldn't put a timetable on Jones' return, but the injury is not expected to be season-ending.

Texas hosts Michigan (8-3) Tuesday night.

___

More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Longhorns hoops loses leading scorer to injury

    Longhorns hoops loses leading scorer to injury

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:03 PM EST2017-12-11 23:03:59 GMT

    Texas will be without leading scorer Andrew Jones for several games because of a fracture in his right wrist.

    More >>

    Texas will be without leading scorer Andrew Jones for several games because of a fracture in his right wrist.

    More >>

  • Texas names new athletics director

    Texas names new athletics director

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:01 PM EST2017-12-11 23:01:03 GMT

    Chris Del Conte has been formally introduced as the new athletic director at Texas. Del Conte portrayed Texas as the dream destination for any athletic director.

    More >>

    Chris Del Conte has been formally introduced as the new athletic director at Texas. Del Conte portrayed Texas as the dream destination for any athletic director.

    More >>

  • Baylor football's Lynch names freshman All-America

    Baylor football's Lynch names freshman All-America

    Monday, December 11 2017 5:55 PM EST2017-12-11 22:55:01 GMT

    Baylor football true freshman defensive tackle James Lynch was named an ESPN Freshman All-American on Monday.

    More >>

    Baylor football true freshman defensive tackle James Lynch was named an ESPN Freshman All-American on Monday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly