Texas names new athletics director

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Chris Del Conte has been formally introduced as the new athletic director at Texas.



Del Conte portrayed Texas as the dream destination for any athletic director. It has one of the wealthiest and largest athletic departments in the country, a massive, passionate alumni base that spreads from coast to coast, and an internationally recognizable brand



It also a place that has struggled through losing football, unrest in the fan base and an unsettled administration in recent years. Del Conte will be Texas' fourth athletic director since 2013. He comes from TCU.



___



More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)