Texas names new athletics director

Texas will be without leading scorer Andrew Jones for several games because of a fracture in his right wrist.More >>
Chris Del Conte has been formally introduced as the new athletic director at Texas. Del Conte portrayed Texas as the dream destination for any athletic director.More >>
Baylor football true freshman defensive tackle James Lynch was named an ESPN Freshman All-American on Monday.More >>
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes and the desperate Dallas Cowboys beat New York 30-10 Sunday to spoil Steve Spagnuolo's debut as interim coach and the return of quarterback Eli Manning to the Giants' starting lineup.More >>
