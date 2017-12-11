Man in critical condition after shooting in Killeen - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Killeen police said a 35-year-old man is in stable, but critical condition after he was shot on Monday morning. 

Around 7:40 a.m., police were called to the 1300 block of Estes Drive where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The man was transported to Central Fire Station before being airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

The Killeen Police Department continues to investigate. 

