Man in critical condition after shooting in Killeen

Killeen police said a 35-year-old man is in stable, but critical condition after he was shot on Monday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., police were called to the 1300 block of Estes Drive where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Central Fire Station before being airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

The Killeen Police Department continues to investigate.

