Six people arrested for organized crime after stealing, breaking into vehicles

Five adults and one juvenile have been arrested after they were caught breaking into cars and driving a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

Around 12:40 a.m., police were called to the Highland Apartments at 1600 Lake Shore Dr. when a witness saw multiple people breaking into a car. Police found numerous vehicles that had been burglarized in the complex.

The suspects were caught in a vehicle that had been stolen in the 2200 block of Bosque Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Police said the victim had left her car running and unoccupied when it was stolen.

The six people, Anthony Smith, 19, Tevin Horn, 20, Kelvin Watkins III, 17, Quientay Atkins, 17, Dayveon Rougely, 17 and one male juvenile were charged with engaging in organized crime.

Waco police continue to investigate.

