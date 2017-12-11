Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit b - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

One man is in the hospital after he attempted to cross Valley Mills Drive and was hit by oncoming traffic on Sunday night. 

Waco police said around 7:45 p.m. 47-year-old Lester James was crossing the street on foot and was hit by a man driving a Chevrolet Avalanche in the 800 block of N. Valley Mills Drive. 

James was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police said they do not believe the driver of the Chevrolet is not at fault. 

