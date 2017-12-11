Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

One man is in the hospital after he attempted to cross Valley Mills Drive and was hit by oncoming traffic on Sunday night.

Waco police said around 7:45 p.m. 47-year-old Lester James was crossing the street on foot and was hit by a man driving a Chevrolet Avalanche in the 800 block of N. Valley Mills Drive.

James was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not believe the driver of the Chevrolet is not at fault.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.