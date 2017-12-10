Man dies while repairing vehicle, after lift jack fails - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man dies while repairing vehicle, after lift jack fails

Florence, TX -

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said one man is dead while he was repairing a vehicle and the lift jack failed in Florence on Sunday. 

The lift jack failed while the man was under the vehicle. The man died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. 

