Robinson Family Farm offering discounts on Christmas trees to soldiers

The Robinson Family Farm posted on their Facebook page that they will be offering discounts on Christmas trees to soldiers.

They said that many soldiers and families were unable to get Christmas trees after "Trees for Troops" ran out.

The discount will be valid only on Dec. 10 from 3 p.m to 6 p.m.

They will offer a 50% discount with a valid military ID. They said they have about 75 to 100 trees left.

It is first come, first serve with no holds.

