Police looking for suspect in shooting that left two people injured

The Killeen Police Department said they are looking for a suspect in a shooting at a karaoke lounge that left two people injured early Sunday morning.

At around 2:13 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance call at the R&B Karaoke located at 516 N. 8th St.

Police said a man with a handgun shot several times towards the building, striking two people.

One person was transported to Seaton Medical Center with non-threatening injuries and the second victim was treated on the scene with minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a pick truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

