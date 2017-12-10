Police looking for suspect in shooting that left two people inju - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police looking for suspect in shooting that left two people injured

KILLEEN, TX

The Killeen Police Department said they are looking for a suspect in a shooting at a karaoke lounge that left two people injured early Sunday morning. 

At around 2:13 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance call at the R&B Karaoke located at 516 N. 8th St. 

Police said a man with a handgun shot several times towards the building, striking two people. 

One person was transported to Seaton Medical Center with non-threatening injuries and the second victim was treated on the scene with minor injuries. 

The suspect fled the scene in a pick truck. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

