Police looking for suspect who robbed convenience store

LAMPASAS, TX (KXXV) -

The Lampasas Police Department said they are looking for a suspect that robbed a convenience store. 

On Dec.10 at around 3:35 a.m. officers responded to an aggravated robbery of an Alon convenience store located at 108 South Key Ave. 

During the investigation, police were able to identify a suspect, but police are still looking for a second suspect.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, you are asked to call police. 

