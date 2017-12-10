Police looking for suspect who robbed convenience store

The Lampasas Police Department said they are looking for a suspect that robbed a convenience store.

On Dec.10 at around 3:35 a.m. officers responded to an aggravated robbery of an Alon convenience store located at 108 South Key Ave.

During the investigation, police were able to identify a suspect, but police are still looking for a second suspect.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, you are asked to call police.

