63-year-old woman killed in rollover wreck identified

A woman died in a rollover wreck Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of University Drive East in College Station.

Witnesses told police a maroon Nissan Rogue had rolled over several times before it crashed into a tree, police said.

Through an investigation, police determined the driver of the Nissan Rogue attempted to make a left turn from westbound University Drive East into a parking lot.

The driver of a white Infinity was going westbound on University East Drive and crashed into the Nissan as it crossed the eastbound lanes, police said.

College Station Fire Department firefighters extricated the occupants of both cars.

An ambulance took the passenger in the Nissan and both occupants of the Infinity to College Station Medical Center. Another ambulance took the driver of the Nissan to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan, where she later died.

The driver was identified as Maria Palomares from Bryan.

Palomares was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

The College Station Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.