Police: Man finds friend dead inside home

An investigation is underway by the Temple Police Department to determine the circumstances surrounding a man's death.

Police said a man walked into the CEFCO on North 3rd Street about 2:20 a.m. Sunday and asked to speak to police, according to police spokesperson Ofc. Shawana Neely.

When officers arrived, the man told them he went to his friend's home and found him dead on the floor, Neely said. He left and went to CEFCO to call 911.

Officers went to the home on North 2nd Street and East Monroe Avenue, noticed the front door was opened, went inside, and confirmed there was a man dead on the floor, Neely said.

Justice of the Peace David Barfield pronounced the man dead and ordered an autopsy.

"We are unsure of the circumstances surrounding the death at this time," Neely said.

The Temple Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.