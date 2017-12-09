Bikers help collect presents for 'Project Angel Tree'

Dozens of bikers teamed up with Project Angel Tree to make sure kids who have parents in prison still get Christmas presents.

Harley Davidson of Waco hosted the toy run with Project Angel Tree, Saturday morning.

Dozens of bikers donated toys and rode from the Harley Davidson to Hewitt City Hall to drop off the gifts in front of the tree.

The gifts are going to more than 3,000 kids across Central Texas who have parents in prison.

"That's what I feel like all of these people are doing is showing all the love they can for that child to know someone is thinking about you. Someone is going to take care of giving you some toys. You're not going to get up that morning and there not be anything," Sharon Eads, director of Project Angel Tree, said.

On Saturday morning, American Legion Post 42 in Gatesville donated a check to Project Angel Tree.

The organization said they still need donations. If you want to help, you can find them at the Richland Mall in Waco or click here.

