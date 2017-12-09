Crash involving 18-wheeler closes several lanes on NB I-35

Aided by scandal, Democrats still fighting math and history in Alabama Senate race against Republican Roy Moore.More >>
Aided by scandal, Democrats still fighting math and history in Alabama Senate race against Republican Roy Moore.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.More >>
Gaza officials say two Hamas members have been killed in Israeli airstrikes following a rocket attack on Israel.More >>
Gaza officials say two Hamas members have been killed in Israeli airstrikes following a rocket attack on Israel.More >>
Fire crews put out a vehicle fire near Temple Mall on Saturday.More >>
Fire crews put out a vehicle fire near Temple Mall on Saturday.More >>
Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.More >>
Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.More >>