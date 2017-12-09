Crash involving 18-wheeler closes several lanes on NB I-35

A crash involving an 18-wheeler has closed several lanes on I-35 in Hill County.

The crash, which is north of Abbott near mile marker 361, has closed the left shoulder and the left two lanes, according to TxDOT.

Expect delays and seek an alternate route if you're driving through that area.

TxDOT estimates the crash will be cleared within 1-2 hours.

