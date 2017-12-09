Aggies punter named All-America

Record-setting Texas A&M punter Shane Tripucka was named to The All-American's inaugural All-America second team this week.



More than 15,000 players donned jerseys in games or practices in the FBS this season. The All-American selected 52 players from that pool of outstanding athletes as members of the publication’s inaugural All-America teams. The teams were compiled via nominations from The All-American staff.

Tripucka, from Allen High School, helped the Aggies lead the SEC in net punting at 43.4 yards per kick. His overall punting average was 46.1 with 30 kicks of 50-plus yards. Tripucka killed 23 of his kicks inside the 20 and forced 33 fair catches.



The senior ranks second in the NCAA in net punting, behind only Ray Guy award winner Michael Dickson of Texas. Additionally, Tripucka ranks fifth in the country in gross punting average at 46.1 yards per punt. Tripucka’s season average ranks fifth on the all-time Texas A&M list, while his career average of 44.6 yards per punts stands third in the record books.



Earlier this week, Tripucka was names to the NFLPA All-Star Bowl roster. The seventh-annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – the only game for the players, by the players – is scheduled for a 3 p.m. (CT) kickoff and will air nationally on FS1.



The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl experience is much more than a game for the participating players. For one week, participants will receive an in-depth introduction to their future union. The NFLPA is the primary resource for players for information on the business of football and how to succeed in the NFL and in their post-football careers.