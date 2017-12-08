Robinson police 'Blue Santa Program' collects gifts to help local kids

The Robinson Police Department is collecting donations for the seventh year in a row for their Blue Santa Program.

The department started the program in 2010 and helped six families with gifts. This year, they are serving 51 families, which is 151 kids.

The Blue Santa program provides gifts to families in need in Robinson.

The police department said they continue to have the program because they want to help the community.

"We care about them and that we're more than just a police department enforcing laws. There's another purpose for us and that is to give back to our community. But it also gives the citizens the opportunity to give back as well by coming and picking an ornament and donating to our cause," Jessica Casper, a senior dispatcher for Robinson police, said.

The police department is passing out ornaments with the gender, age and gift request on them.

If you would like to pick up an ornament or donate money, visit the Robinson Police Department or call (254) 662-0525.

They are accepting cash donations, which can be mailed to:

Robinson PD Community Service Fund

111 W. Lyndale

Robinson, TX 76706

Attn: Chris Lopez or Jessica Casper

