Central Texas parents urge others to talk to kids about sexual harassment

Sexual harassment can be an uncomfortable topic to talk about, but it is something that's been a national topic of conversation lately.

According to the National Center for Victims of Crimes, 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 20 boys are victims of sexual abuse.

This is why some parents said it’s important to talk about it early.

Angela Daly is a mom of four and a previous special educator who's dealt with children who've experienced emotional trauma. That’s part of the reason she said in her home those sometimes uncomfortable conversations are imperative to have.

“It's important for the parent to frame the conversation and open the door on the topic. Letting them know that if anyone makes them feel uncomfortable whether it’s an adult, a kid, a teacher, a police officer it doesn't matter if anyone makes them feel uncomfortable the door is open to come talk to us,” Daly said.

Statistics show that during one calendar year in the U.S.,16% of teens ages 14 to 17 are sexually victimized.

Daly said that’s part of the reason she believes it’s never too early to have the conversation in an age-appropriate manner, but not having it at all is even more dangerous as children grow older.

That’s why she's urging other parents to start small if they have to, but be sure to address the topic.

“If there is an absence of someone to talk to, then, unfortunately, that void can often be filled with the wrong person. Be a facilitator, be an open door, be that safe person where they know they're going to get their right information,” Daly said.

