Family members of fallen officers expected to speak at memorial's dedication ceremony

Central Texas News Now got a sneak peek Friday morning of a memorial dedicated to fallen officers in Bell County.

The memorial is just outside the front doors of the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.

Bell County Commissioner Tim Brown was the designer and sculptor.

Sheriff Eddy Lange said the sculpture took about two years to complete.

He hopes it raises awareness about the risks law enforcement officers take every day.

"It's just a stark reminder of the risks that we all take in doing our job, our profession, that every day you go to work, you may not come home," Lange said.

A dedication ceremony for the memorial will take place Saturday from 3-4 p.m. outside the Justice Center.

Family members of fallen officers are expected to attend and speak at the ceremony.

Cake and drinks will be served.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.