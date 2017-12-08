Man arrested for aggravated robberies in Corsicana and Dallas

The Corsicana Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to several robberies.

On Nov. 26 the Gateway Mobil Station located in the 2100 block of E. Hwy 31 was robbed at gunpoint by three suspects.

During the investigation, the detective tied the robbery to a string of robberies that had occurred in Dallas.

The detective noticed similarities in the clothing from video footage at the crime scene to the clothing of the Dallas suspects that were televised on multiple newscasts.

The detective was also able to lift shoe prints and partial fingerprints from the scene.

The detective then arranged a meeting with Dallas Police Department and worked with them in developing a suspect as they followed up on tips provided by the public.

Currently, one of the four suspects is in custody at the Henry Wade Juvenile Center in Dallas.

He is charged with the four aggravated robberies in Dallas and one aggravated robbery in Corsicana.

None of the suspects are believed to have ties to the Corsicana area.

Police are still investigating if you have any information in regards to this case please contact Det. Michael Dockery at 903-654-4916.

