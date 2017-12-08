Child taken to hospital after being hit by a truck - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Child taken to hospital after being hit by a truck

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A six-year-old child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car. 

The auto-pedestrian accident happened at 1:13 p.m. near Canyon Creek Townhomes on 31st Street in Temple. 

The child was transported to Scott & White in stable condition. 

Police said two children were with adults when the children ran in front of the adults and into the road.

A pickup truck hit the six-year-old. The other child was not injured. 

