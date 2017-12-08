Baylor soccer touts Big 12 scholar athlete of the year

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 12 of his 31 points in the final 4:38, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 109-102 win over the last-place Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.More >>
It was all McLennan from the tip as the Highlanders obliterated the Lone Star College-Tomball Timberwolves 107-54 this afternoon in their final game of the fall.More >>
Record-setting Texas A&M punter Shane Tripucka was named to The All-American's inaugural All-America second team this week.More >>
Baylor soccer senior defender Precious Akanyirige was named the Big 12’s Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year, announced Friday by the conference office.More >>
Baylor’s basketball team will take on Hillsdale Baptist on Dec. 9 at Fort Hood.More >>
