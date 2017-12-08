Vehicle crash causes heavy traffic in Waco - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Vehicle crash causes heavy traffic in Waco

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A vehicle crash at the intersection of Bosque Boulevard and N. Valley Mills Drive is causing heavy traffic in Waco.

Waco police said to avoid the area if possible. 

Eastbound Bosque Boulevard is being diverted at N. 60th St. and southbound Valley Mills Drive is shut down to left turn only for about thirty minutes.

No other details were released.

