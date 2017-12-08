Police looking for suspect in credit card abuse case - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police looking for suspect in credit card abuse case

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Bryan Police Department/ Youtube) (Source: Bryan Police Department/ Youtube)
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

The Bryan Police Department said they are looking for a suspect in a credit card abuse case. 

On Nov. 21 the victim's car was broken into, then the suspect used the victim's credit card at a Walmart located in the 2200 block of Briarcrest in Bryan. 

The total amount of purchase was of $600. 

Police are asking if anyone knows who the suspect may be or anything about the case to call police at 979-209-5394.

