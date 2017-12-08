Bell County Sheriff's Department looking for credit card abuse suspects

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said they are investigating several debit and credit card abuse cases.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help in identifying two men that were caught on camera from convenience stores in the Bell County area.

If anyone knows who these men are or have any information regarding the cases you are asked to call sheriff's office at 254-933-5435 or to 254-933-5412.

