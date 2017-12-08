Woman robbed at gunpoint in driveway of her home

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of her home in the 1800 block of Indian Trail on Thursday, Harker Heights police said.

Around 11 a.m., the woman was in her driveway after visiting the bank when a man pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. The woman gave the purse to him, which had a large amount of cash inside that she intended to use to pay her rent and for an upcoming vacation.

She tried to chase after the suspect, but he got into a white vehicle and fled the scene.

The woman told police she thought the gun might have been fake, but did not want to take any chances.

The Harker Heights Police Department is continuing to investigate.

