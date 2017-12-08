Police search for missing 15-year-old Bryan girl

The Bryan Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Dec. 1 near the Jan Lowe Middle School bus transfer area.

The Center for Search and Investigations of Missing Children said Tyrika "Rika" McKinney is 5'7" with brown eyes and long wavy brown and red hair. She has the right side of her nose pierced.

If you have any information call Bryan police at 979-209-5300.

