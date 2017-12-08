Central Texas rabbi reacts to Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital

The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.More >>
Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he would resign, just a day after new allegations brought the number of women alleging he had groped or tried to kiss them to at least eight.More >>
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown and keep the federal government running through Dec. 22.More >>
Without legislation, many agencies would run out of money after midnight Friday and grind to a close.More >>
