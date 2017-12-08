Central Texas rabbi reacts to Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital

A Central Texas rabbi said he supports President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

President Trump made that announcement on Wednesday. It reversed decades of U.S. policy.

The president also said the U.S. will move its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Both Israel and Palestine claim Jerusalem as their capital.

Rabbi Ben-Zion Lanxner, of Congregation Agudath Jacob in Waco, said Trump's announcement is a step in the right direction.

"It's only the right thing to do. If we really hope to see peace in this region, we have to finally declare in front of the entire world ... 'This is our country. This is our capital,'" he said.

Protests erupted in parts of the Middle East following Trump's announcement.

