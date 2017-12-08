Central Texans react to Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Tensions are high following President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"It is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," President Trump said on Wednesday, causing an uproar in parts of the Middle East.

Hundreds took to the streets to protest Trump's decision.

"Anyone could've predicted that there would be bloodshed. There has been," Baylor University senior lecturer Dr. Lynn Tatum said. He lived in Jerusalem for several years and studied the region.

Tatum believes Trump made a mistake.

"What we want is a comprehensive peace where all countries will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. What this does is that it absolutely sets back the peace process that can ultimately lead to a comprehensive solution," Tatum said.

Rabbi Ben-Zion Lanxner, of Congregation Agudath Jacob in Waco, disagrees.

"If we really hope to see peace in this region, we have to finally declare in front of the entire world ... 'This is our country. This is our capital,'" Lanxner said.

Some U.S. allies disapproved of Trump's decision and even called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

"It's one thing when your enemies say you're acting like a drunken idiot. When your friends are saying you're acting like a drunken idiot, that's a problem," Tatum said.

Both Israel and Palestine claim Jerusalem as their capital, so protests are inevitable.

"Unfortunately, our enemies are going to dance in the streets and burn the flags. They'll realize there's no other option now. We have to sit down and go forward," Lanxner said.

But going forward, Tatum said, won't be as easy.

"Our ultimate goal needs to be a peaceful settlement in the Middle East," he said. "This sets that goal back."

