No arrests made after robbery in Waco

No arrests were made after a robbery of a Boost Mobile in Waco.

Waco police responded to a robbery at the Boost Mobile store located at 1922 Park Lake Drive just before 8 p.m.

Police said that a suspect walked up to the counter and displayed a pistol in his waistband, demanding money. The clerk gave him money and the suspect fled heading south on N. 20th Street.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe the robbery could be connected to a previous robbery of another cell phone store that happened on Dec. 5 on the 2500 block of Waco Drive.

Anyone with information should contact police.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.