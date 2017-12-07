Waco Transit System to offer free rides on New Year's Eve

The Waco Transit System is launching an initiative to offer free rides home on New Year's Eve.

The Waco Transit System will launch the " Safe Ride Home" service on New Year's Eve starting at 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

To book a free trip you can call 254-750-1620. Same day requests will also be accepted.

Tow King will offer free vehicle tows home from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. for those who find they need an unexpected safe ride.

Free tows can be arranged by calling Tow King directly at (254) 666-5484.

