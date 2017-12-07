Waco Transit System to offer free rides on New Year's Eve - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco Transit System to offer free rides on New Year's Eve

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Transit System is launching an initiative to offer free rides home on New Year's Eve. 

The Waco Transit System will launch the " Safe Ride Home" service on New Year's Eve starting at 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

To book a free trip you can call 254-750-1620. Same day requests will also be accepted.

Tow King will offer free vehicle tows home from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. for those who find they need an unexpected safe ride.

Free tows can be arranged by calling Tow King directly at (254) 666-5484. 

