Rep. Shine, fellow veterans remember Pearl Harbor

The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Belton is honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on this day 76 years ago at Pearl Harbor.

"Pearl Harbor is one of the three most important veteran days in my opinion," Rep. Hugh Shine said.

Which is why Rep. Shine jumped at the opportunity to speak at the Belton VFW Pearl Harbor Memorial event.

"You have Veterans Day, you have Memorial Day, and Pearl Harbor because Pearl Harbor was the beginning of World War II, it was the beginning of the Greatest Generation that established America's dominance and strength worldwide," Rep. Shine added.

The Belton VFW says they never miss a chance to learn from and honor the past.

"It's these folks, the Pearl Harbor veterans, the World War II veterans who have paved the way for our success on the battlefield and throughout the world," Mitch Day, the Senior Vice Commander of Post 4008, said.

Until recently, the Belton VFW had a member of their own who was a survivor of Pearl Harbor.

"We are losing members of World War II every single day. In fact, recently, we lost a post member, unfortunately," Day added.

Veteran or not, Day encourages everyone to reflect on the "day which will live in infamy" as President Roosevelt said the day after the attack.

"There is not a person in this great country who has not been impacted, in some way, from the events that took place in World War II and in Pearl Harbor," Day said.

"So, I would encourage you, if you know someone who is a World War II survivor that you thank them for their service and thank them for being a part of the Greatest Generation," Rep. Shine said.

Rep. Shine closed out his speech at the event with the Patriot's Prayer, asking that God Bless our nation, service members and veterans.

