Santa Claus visits babies in the NICU at McLane Children's Medical Center

On Thursday, Mr. and Mrs. Claus took some time away from the North Pole to visit with the good boys and girls in Central Texas.

The pair cuddled with 12 babies in the neonatal intensive care until at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple. They also chatted with the families and took photos to preserve the memory forever.

Robert King, also known as 'Santa', spent 31 years working in the NICU at before retiring in 2015. He now comes back every Christmas to spread holiday cheer.

"Having worked here, you know what it's like. It's a tough Christmas when you've got a baby here in the NICU," said King. "Hopefully what we're going to do is just make it a little easier for them, where maybe Christmas won't be quite so hard."

King said he'll continue this holiday tradition for many years to come.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.