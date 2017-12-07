Central Texas animal rescue will let you donate Secret Santa gifts for shelter pets - and Facebook Live the gift exchange

The Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels will be coordinating a Secret Santa for their animals.

The event will take place at the kennel located at 4340 Highway 6 in Clifton on Dec. 27.

The rescue kennel is inviting the public to stop by the kennel and drop a toy or treat into their decorated boxes. On Dec. 27 the kennel will conduct a Facebook Live with the dogs getting their gifts from their Secret Santa's.

