Central Texas animal rescue will let you donate Secret Santa gif - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas animal rescue will let you donate Secret Santa gifts for shelter pets - and Facebook Live the gift exchange

(Source: Bosque Animal Rescue Kennel) (Source: Bosque Animal Rescue Kennel)
CLIFTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels will be coordinating a Secret Santa for their animals. 

The event will take place at the kennel located at 4340 Highway 6 in Clifton on Dec. 27.

The rescue kennel is inviting the public to stop by the kennel and drop a toy or treat into their decorated boxes. On Dec. 27 the kennel will conduct a Facebook Live with the dogs getting their gifts from their Secret Santa's. 

For more information click here.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly