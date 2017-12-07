Central Texas non-profit gives cancer patients financial support

It's that time of year when people are going above and beyond to give back, and a local group is working to help cancer patients of all ages.

The Community Cancer Association is a non-profit in McLennan County that works with local cancer patients and their families to address some of the financial issues that they have to deal with.

Some of the financial areas of support given by the Community Cancer Association include outpatient cancer drugs, travel expenses for medical care as well as wigs and nutritional supplements.

“When we go and we get to watch them ring the bell, signifying they're finished with their treatments, that's where the big blessing comes in that we can see the tangible difference we've made in their life,” Terry Hunt, Director of Development for the Community Cancer Association, said.

One patient, 3-year-old Christopher Barrientos, is one child in a family of seven. When you see him, it's hard to believe he is fighting cancer.

“He's one of seven types of this cancer in the world, and it's in his head, in his brain area,” Hunt said.

Another local man who’s battling the disease is 34-year-old Gilbert Arriaga Jr.

“I’m fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia. On March 3rd, I was given a month to live,” Arriaga said.

Arriaga is a father.

“You look for those things that are God telling you can when you don't think you can't because I'm giving you ways too. It's been a real blessing,” Arriaga said.

