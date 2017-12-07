CTX composer weighs in on upcoming holiday concert

A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.More >>
Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he would resign, just a day after new allegations brought the number of women alleging he had groped or tried to kiss them to at least eight.More >>
Two looming questions threaten to snag the seemingly smooth trajectory of the Republicans' massive tax legislation now in its final leg in Congress.More >>
President Donald Trump is urging Alabama voters to support Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying on Twitter the "LAST thing" his agenda needs is a "Liberal Democrat" in the Senate.More >>
Gaza officials say two Hamas members have been killed in Israeli airstrikes following a rocket attack on Israel.More >>
