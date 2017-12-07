Axtell ISD experiencing power outages

The Axtell Independent School District said they are experiencing power outages.

The school district said the issue will not be resolved for "quite some time".

The school district said if any parent is wanting to pick their child, they are asking to do it at this time.

Student drivers will be allowed to go home after administration talks to parents.

Buses will run at the regular time. Any child that does not have transportation will be safe at school until the buses run at the normal time.

